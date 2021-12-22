Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.
Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
