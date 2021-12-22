Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$44.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$23.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

