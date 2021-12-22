Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Up 6.3%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) was up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 97,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $18,082,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth $5,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

