II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,020 shares of company stock worth $1,216,231. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 28.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.