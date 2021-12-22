IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.37

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and traded as low as $35.41. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 1,310 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

