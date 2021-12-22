Idavoll Network (IDV) Market Cap Hits $12.94 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $128,944.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.75 or 0.08144669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,936.44 or 1.00250543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars.

