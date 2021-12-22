Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $108.19 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

