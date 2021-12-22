Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases 58,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.46% of Myers Industries worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

