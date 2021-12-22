Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 2,700 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,780,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.20.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.45 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

