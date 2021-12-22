IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. IAA has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter worth $10,421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in IAA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

