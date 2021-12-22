HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.16. HUYA shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 15,528 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33.
About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
