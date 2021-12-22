HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.16. HUYA shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 15,528 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after buying an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HUYA by 310.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 521,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

