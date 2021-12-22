Hut 8 Mining Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.