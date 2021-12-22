Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $57.88 and a one year high of $72.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

