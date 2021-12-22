Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

