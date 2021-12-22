Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 101.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 60.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

VRA stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

