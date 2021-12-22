Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 390.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

