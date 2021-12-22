Humaniq (HMQ) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Humaniq has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $51,511.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00041519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00211268 BTC.

About Humaniq

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

