HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

