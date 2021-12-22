Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.93

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.7373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

