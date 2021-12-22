Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.90.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

