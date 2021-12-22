HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

