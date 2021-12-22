HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $334.49 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $349.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

