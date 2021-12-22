HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Humana by 87.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,025 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $450.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

