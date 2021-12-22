HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

