HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Up 17.8% in November

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,930,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 26,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEXO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC cut shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 41.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 67.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 714.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

