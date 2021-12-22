Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,326. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

