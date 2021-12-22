HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $6,699.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,522,605 coins and its circulating supply is 264,387,455 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

