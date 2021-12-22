Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.19.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.