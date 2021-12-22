Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

BTSDF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.