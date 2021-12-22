Head to Head Review: Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Paysafe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 16.53 $349.25 million $3.38 66.58 Paysafe $1.43 billion 0.50 -$126.71 million N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Paysafe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Paysafe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 3 18 0 2.77 Paysafe 0 3 6 0 2.67

Etsy presently has a consensus target price of $259.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Paysafe has a consensus target price of $10.72, indicating a potential upside of 179.95%. Given Paysafe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Etsy.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysafe has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Paysafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43% Paysafe -14.23% -8.41% -3.03%

Summary

Etsy beats Paysafe on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

