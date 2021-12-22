Head to Head Contrast: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.33, indicating that its stock price is 333% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.77 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.77 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Decision Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Decision Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and Decision Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 136.47%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Decision Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Decision Diagnostics Company Profile

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

