HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 135.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75.

