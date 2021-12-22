HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.90.

HCA opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

