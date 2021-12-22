HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 295.58% from the stock’s previous close.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of YMAB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 2,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,749. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $725,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,718,219 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $239,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

