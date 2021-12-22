HBC Financial Services PLLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

