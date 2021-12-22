Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $128,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,469 shares of company stock worth $15,589,731 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

