Hayden Brown Sells 31,041 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,383 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $58,376.43.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $79,209.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,801. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Upwork by 32.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

