Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.13. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

