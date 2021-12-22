Haven Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $779,295.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00009111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $89.29 million and $779,295.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.90 or 0.08236685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.49 or 0.00316778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.00896366 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00384086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.11 or 0.00254487 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 20,096,373 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

