Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 375 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.5% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $26,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

ABT stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.