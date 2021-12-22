Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.42. 33,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

