Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 84,680 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,469,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 229,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,350. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

