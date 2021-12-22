Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,814 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,239. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

