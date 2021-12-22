Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $280.07 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.68.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.