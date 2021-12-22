Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Baxter International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 20.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

