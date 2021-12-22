Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,712,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,201,397 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

