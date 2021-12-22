GYL Financial Synergies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.64 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

