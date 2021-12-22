GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,122,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,895.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.