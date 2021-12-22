GWM Advisors LLC Sells 506,748 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 506,748 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

