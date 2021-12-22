GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $169.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

