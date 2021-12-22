GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

